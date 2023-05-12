Ukrainian accommodation centre funded by businessman Peter Casey ‘significantly damaged’ in alleged arson attack

A new refugee accommodation centre in Co Donegal, which is being built by businessman Peter Casey, was severely damaged in an alleged arson attack.

Late last night, Thursday, the Buncrana complex caught fire with the aid of an “accelerant”, Mr Casey said.

Video footage of the building in the aftermath of blaze shows extensive damage – including charred walls, floors, doors and furnishings, large holes in the ceilings and a destroyed staircase.

Emergency services were called to scene and gardaí said they are investigating the incident.

“Gardaí and Emergency services were alerted to a fire at a premises in Buncrana, Co. Dongeal late last night Thursday, May 11,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Gardaí attended and the fire service were extinguishing the fire. No persons were in the premises at the time.

"As with all criminal investigations, the motive behind the incident will form part of the investigation. Investigations ongoing.”

Mr Casey believes the fire was set by a “small group of individuals” who hold “anti-refugee” beliefs.

The complex is a large building and Mr Casey said it was “just weeks away” from being finished.

“We put in two new kitchens, eight new showers and toilets, we painted the place. We were within two weeks of being able to offer the facility up. It’s so disturbing… We also spent about €100,000 upgrading it for fire, ironically,” he said.

The former Dragon’s Den judge is “passionate about Ukraine” and travelled to the country’s border at the start of the Russian invasion but he was turned away because he was over 60-years-old, he said.

Mr Casey said the complex was being established as a “100pc not-for-profit” centre.

“Whatever money the Government was giving out [to accommodation providers], we were going to give half of the profits to local charities and the other half would go to Ukrainian people in financial need, if they needed to fly home to Ukraine,” he said.

“It was going to be run as a non-for-profit and I’m just so angry that this has happened.”

The Derry native is currently in the United States for a family event, and he was informed about the fire first thing this morning.

The contractor he employed for the project contacted the gardaí and Mr Casey said he will also be making a formal statement.

With his statement, Mr Casey said he will also disclose details of abusive messages he has received from individuals recently.

In one text message, seen by Independent.ie, an individual wrote: “We welcome women and children, but not unveted [unvetted] men, take them to your holiday home in Greencastle…Plenty of room down there if you love them so much.”

In another message, the same individual said he and other locals did not want to talk to Mr Casey, adding: “We will be keeping your workers out every day, we do have the power to stop you in your money-making den!!”

Mr Casey said he has spoken to local people to put their minds at ease about the reason for the project. He said those who have sent him abusive message are not necessarily behind last night's fire, but certainly “inflammatory statements are working people up”.

Mr Casey said “inaccurate” statements about him and the centre have been shared on social media and he is preparing take legal action against certain individuals.

“I have explained my position very clearly. I don’t support people who come into the country illegally. I believe people who come into the country illegally are queue jumpers… and I believe those are the people that the Government should not support but Ukrainian refugees and people who are genuine asylum seekers, who are genuinely coming from war-torn areas, I believe we do have a moral responsibility to lend our moral support to them,” he said.

Mr Casey insisted the fire does not “represent what the Donegal people are about”.

“I’m just so angry and annoyed that a very, very small number of people were able to do this. It’s a disgrace and it doesn't at all represent the feelings of people in Donegal,” he said.

The timeline for the project is now unclear but Mr Casey said it will proceed.

“I won’t be bullied. As long as there’s need and a requirement to assist Ukrainian refugees in Ireland, this project will be ongoing,” he added.

Peter Casey, who is the executive chairman of Claddagh Resources, stood in the 2018 presidential campaign and finished second to Michael D Higgins with 23pc of the votes.

He also ran in the 2020 general election in the Donegal constituency, but was eliminated on the fourth count.