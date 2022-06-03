Ukraine should be permitted to join the European Union in the ‘shortest time possible,’ says Taoiseach

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Ukraine should be permitted to join the European Union (EU) in the “shortest time possible”.

Speaking at the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) party conference in Dublin, Mr Martin said it is “vital” that the EU accepts Ukraine’s application which was formally submitted by President Volodymyr Zelensky at the beginning of Russian invasion.

“It’s very clear to me that the future of Ukraine is within the European Union,” Mr Martin said at a press conference alongside Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna.

“Europe cannot complain about Russian manipulation of countries who are on the cusp of joining the European Union, while being too passive and lacking activity in terms of the enlargement process,” the Taoiseach said.

“Obviously there will be engagement as there has to be, as there was with us for quite a considerable length of time before we joined but again, the shortest possible time is what I would be looking at.

“I think we're at a historic moment now where the whole of Europe and democratic states are saying enough is enough, in respect of the rise of authoritarian regimes and democracy cannot be forever in retreat and the most effective way for democracies to strengthen and to hold the line is to be together and work collectively,” he added.

Ms Stefanishyna paid tribute to the Irish people who have accepted thousands of refugees who were “running from their homes to survive the war”.

“They were running and escaping from the shelling from the bomb shells and now they have this feeling of security.

“Ireland has opened to us as a huge supporter and friend for Ukraine and ally. I think that if there's anything that we can learn as a lesson is that no matter how long the distance are, the values are the one uniting,” she added.

Ms Stefanishyna is a member of President Zelensky’s Servant of the People party who are joining the ALDE grouping.

ALDE Vice President Timmy Dooley said there is a “really strong resolve” in the EU political group to show Ukraine there is a path joining the union.

Mr Dooley recently visited Ukraine with Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher and he said he saw what the war has done to “the will of the Ukrainian people”.

“It has emboldened them, it has encouraged them to fight against that aggression. In seeing that resolve and their desire to move towards a platform of peace as part of the European Union we also saw juxtaposed with that, the dreadful atrocities that were visited on the people of Ukraine,” he added.

Mr Dooley said he had put forward a motion in the Seanad this week which said the invasion of Ukraine was an act of genocide.

“It's a small statement for us to make as a political body but I think it is helpful in the overall terms in showing to the Russian Federation that it can't be business as usual when this war comes to an end,” he added.