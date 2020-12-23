UK variant now in Ireland and R number highest since March as 13 further deaths and 938 new cases confirmed

The UK coronavirus variant is now in Ireland, Nphet has announced this evening as a 13 further deaths and 938 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland were announced.

Dr Cillian De Gascun, Medical Virologist and Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory said that data suggests that the novel variant which is responsible for lockdowns in the UK is now present in Ireland.

“Preliminary data would suggest, based on a selection of samples analysed from the weekend, that the novel variant from the UK is present in Ireland," he said.

"However, given the timeline of the samples analysed, it would seem that the novel variant is not solely responsible for the recent increase in case numbers seen in Ireland.”

There has been a total of 2,184 coronavirus related deaths and 82,155 confirmed cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 416 are men and 517 are women. 65% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 36 years old.

There were 300 cases in Dublin, 110 in Cork, 72 in Limerick, 68 in Donegal, 41 in Kildare and the remaining 347 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

As of 2pm today, there are 251 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 25 are in ICU. There have been 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said that every indicator of the disease is "rising and rising rapidly".

“Every indicator of the disease is rising and rising rapidly. Our level of concern continues to escalate. We must do all we can individually and collectively to change the course of this disease.”

He said that Christmas plans should be revised.

“Revise your Christmas plans to ensure social contacts are limited and that hand hygiene, physical distance, ventilation and face covering measures are in place if you must have visitors to your home.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said that the epidemiological situation reviewed today is the most serious it has been since last March.

"People should act at all times as if they or those they come into contact with are infectious. The disease has spread across all parts of the country and all age groups, we must act now to protect each other," Dr Glynn said.

“It is inevitable that people will get sick and die as a result of this escalation, but it is not too late for all of us to do all we can to minimise that impact and to protect as many people as possible.”

The R number is now the highest it has been since March March, standing at 1.5 to 1.8.

“The situation has deteriorated further, even in the last two days," said Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group.

"The reproduction number is higher than we have reported since March at 1.5 – 1.8. The day on day growth rate is estimated at 7 – 9%. These data emphasise the need for us to be exceptionally careful over Christmas and to adhere strictly to public health guidance."

This comes as 21 further deaths and 787 new cases were confirmed in Northern Ireland.

