UK 'trading Rolls Royce for a saloon' by leaving, says Hogan
The UK is "trading a Rolls Royce for a second-hand saloon" by leaving the EU, European Commissioner Phil Hogan says.
Mr Hogan, the EU's trade chief, has set down conditions the British side will have to meet to strike a Brexit trade deal.
He said leaving the single market would have major consequences for the UK.
"This move still baffles me because the full consequences of that decision are still not understood in the United Kingdom.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
"Why would they trade a Rolls Royce, which would be very familiar to the UK, for a second-hand saloon?" he said.
Addressing Ireland's ambassadors, who are gathered in Dublin for their annual new year's conference, Mr Hogan said any new trade agreement would require "firm and fair rules".
"Prime Minister Johnson said he wants a best-in-class free trade agreement. And from our side in the EU, best in class means a trade agreement that is not just about economic and financial gains, zero tariffs, zero quotas, but is also an agreement which is the interest of our people, their environment and respectful of their quality of life.
"So, we will require solid guarantees of a level playing field in relation to state aid, labour laws, environmental protections and taxation arrangements. None of us is under any illusion about how difficult this part of the negotiations will be," he said.
Flexibility
Mr Hogan said new European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would soon be meeting Mr Johnson. But he remains dismissive of the British deadline of this summer for concluding talks.
Mr Hogan said the future trade agreement would be a major issue for the current and next government.
He declined to speculate on general election timing, but said it would be helpful if the Northern Assembly was up and running.
Mr Hogan said Ireland must remain unified with the EU. He said the Government and diplomats now needed to agree with other countries, where previously there would have been differences.
He encouraged a policy of "maximum flexibility without selling your soul".
Irish Independent