UK 'trading Rolls Royce for a saloon' by leaving, says Hogan

The UK is "trading a Rolls Royce for a second-hand saloon" by leaving the EU, European Commissioner Phil Hogan says.

Mr Hogan, the EU's trade chief, has set down conditions the British side will have to meet to strike a Brexit trade deal.

He said leaving the single market would have major consequences for the UK.

"This move still baffles me because the full consequences of that decision are still not understood in the United Kingdom.

