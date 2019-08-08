UK to pull out of Interrailing scheme at year end

The UK will pull out of a Europe-wide Interrailing scheme at the end of this year.

The UK will pull out of a Europe-wide Interrailing scheme at the end of this year.

The scheme allows travel through Europe using an international rail pas, which permits travel through train.

While the UK has been a popular destination for interrailing, it will pull out of the scheme after decades of membership.

"The Eurail group has decided to end our membership from 1 January 2020, despite us wanting to remain part of the group. This is not linked to our membership of the EU," reads a statement from the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators in the UK.

"We confirm that British people can still buy an Interrail pass, get the Eurostar from London and travel across mainland Europe by train," added the statement.

Interrail update: The Eurail group has decided to end our membership from 1 January 2020, despite us wanting to remain part of the group. This is not linked to our membership of the EU. pic.twitter.com/5t5xA1tS33 — Rail Delivery Group (@RailDeliveryGrp) August 7, 2019

"Although the Eurail Group has ended our decades-long membership of Interrail system since we stopped trialing Eurorail passes, Briitish people will feel no difference - they can still buy an Interrail pass, get the Eurostar and travel by train across Europe," said Robert Nisbet, Director of Regions and Nations yesterday.

The move has been criticised by Eurail, a company which sells Eurail train tickets, which allow passengers to travel through Europe by rail.

"I deeply regret that RDG's priority to secure a competitive position for their BritRail Pass has led them to pull out of Interrail and Eurail," said Eurail General Manager Carlo Boselli.

"We strongly believe that RDG being part of the Eurail and Interrail community would be beneficial to both the participating British railways as well as our community of travellers.

The company stated that it attempted several times to convince RDG to stay within the scheme.

"Over the last months we have done everything within our reach to persuade RDG to remain within both Passes but, unfortunately, we have been unable to reach an agreement yet."

Labour MP Andy McDonald said that the British government should be encouraging an environmentally form of travel.

"We should be making it easier for people to travel between countries by rail, not encouraging flying by making rail travel more expensive & difficult," he wrote on Twitter.

Online Editors