Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster has said a reported plan for the UK to share vaccines with the Republic is a "runner".

The Sunday Times reports Ireland is in line to receive a 3.7m dose haul from the United Kingdom, which is largely to help end the lockdown in Northern Ireland by expediting the Republic’s rollout.

The Irish Government has said it is not aware of a specific UK plan to share vaccines with Ireland.

A spokesman for the Irish Government said: "The UK has previously indicated that once it has achieved a high level of vaccination of its own population, it would consider sharing vaccines with other countries. We are not aware of any specific plans to share vaccines with Ireland at this stage.

"The Irish and UK governments maintain close contact across all matters of common interest."

Mrs Foster, who has raised the proposal with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in recent conversations, expressed confidence it "hopefully will happen".

She said sharing excess supply with the Irish Republic was important in respect of being good neighbours but also because it would have a practical impact in Northern Ireland in terms of the region's exit from lockdown.

"I think it is a runner," Mrs Foster told RTE.

"When I'm next speaking to him (Mr Johnson) I'll be making that point again.

"I think it's important that we continue the conversation and I'll be listening very carefully to what our medical advisers are saying about the rollout of the vaccine in Northern Ireland, where it is in the Republic of Ireland and what that means for both jurisdictions."

The DUP leader added: "I think it's the right thing that should happen, I think it's a very practical thing to do and I think it should happen and hopefully it will."

However, British Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has said that the UK does not “currently have a surplus” of coronavirus vaccines following a report jabs could be sent to Ireland.

Secretary Dowden told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “Clearly, our first priority is ensuring we deliver vaccines in the United Kingdom.

“We clearly don’t currently have a surplus of vaccines, should we get to the point where we have a surplus of vaccines we’d make decisions on the allocation of that surplus.”

British Ambassador to Ireland Paul Johnston told the Sunday Independent that the UK will have Ireland “high up in our consideration” when the UK government has a surplus of Covid-19 vaccines.

Mr Johnston said Britain will look towards Ireland "very favourably when the time comes." The UK is “far, far away” from having a vaccine surplus, Mr Johnston cautioned.

With additional reporting by PA.

