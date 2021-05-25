UK government idea for tunnel between Wales and Dublin ‘best to ignore’

The proposed tunnel would be twice the length of the Channel Tunnel

A UK government proposal to establish a 50-mile tunnel between Wales and Ireland has been branded as an idea that is “best to ignore”.

The plan, if it came to fruition, would see the tunnel link Holyhead in Wales and Dublin.

UK Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps mooted it as an alternative to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s proposed bridge or tunnel link between Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Routes have been suggested between Larne and Portpatrick or Torr Head and the Mull of Kintyre. Experts have estimated the cost of such a project to be at least £15bn (€17.3bn).

Professor Deirdre Heenan from Ulster University, who previously branded such a scheme a “la-la land” plan and urged Mr Johnson to consign it to the dustbin, said Mr Shapps’ proposal is not much better.

“This is simply more cynical diversionary tactics from the prime minister who is unwilling to acknowledge nor address the consequences of his hard Brexit for Northern Ireland,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Johnson has form for promising grand infrastructure plans that never materialise. Best to ignore.”

It has been reported a feasibility study into the proposal could be launched in the coming weeks and a price tag for the Holyhead to Dublin route could cost £15bn. It would be twice as long as the Channel Tunnel between England and France.

However, the scheme would be twice as long roughly in distance as the bridge proposal between Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Architect Alan Dunlop, who has followed the proposed bridge project closely, said he wasn’t convinced £15bn would be sufficient for a link between Dublin and Wales.

“Given it’s around twice the distance, and the link between Scotland and Northern Ireland has been estimated to cost £15bn, I’m not sure it would be enough,” he said.

Mr Johnson had previously suggested building a roundabout underneath the Isle of Man, linking Northern Ireland, Scotland, and England, establishing links between Stanraer, Belfast, Liverpool and Heysham in Lancashire.

Mr Dunlop was more dismissive of the viability of such a grand project, but stressed a link between Wales and Dublin is feasible.

“There is certainly enough expertise out there to ensure it could happen,” said the architect.

But he pointed out the question at the heart of the issue is economic viability.

“My preference would be for the Northern Ireland and Scotland project,” he said.

London officials have reportedly admitted that while people may feel it is “all a joke”, the project is being treated as a credible proposal.

It is understood a formal proposal for review has been submitted by the High Speed Rail Group, representing rail companies, and to Peter Hendy, chairman of Network Rail, who is looking at ways of improving transport links to different parts of the UK.