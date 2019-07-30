UK farmers smarting at €100m support fund for Irish beef trade

British farmers claim the €100m support scheme for Irish beef could disrupt the trade in the UK.

British beef farmers are reeling from poor returns which have seen prices fall 44p/kg since the end of September, the biggest fall since 2014.

Speaking to the 'Farmers Guardian', UK National Farmers' Union livestock chairman Richard Findlay said more needs to be done to support the nation's beef farmers.

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised that the UK government may struggle to pass legislation to protect the British market against a flood of cheap imports in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Farm organisations in the UK have warned that failure to pass the necessary legislation would leave UK farmers "defenceless" against waves of cheap global food imports.

The UK government is preparing to table a series of "statutory instruments" which would enable tariffs to be levied.

