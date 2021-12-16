UK delay on customs checks for Irish trade adds hope of EU deal

Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar has welcomed a UK government decision to delay applying full customs controls on Irish exports beyond a deadline of January 1.

The move is seen as another hopeful sign that ongoing Brussels-London talks to resolve an impasse about Northern Ireland’s special trade status in a post-Brexit world can succeed.

Announcing the decision, UK Brexit minister David Frost also formally conceded that a compromise on the North will not happen this side of Christmas, a political reality widely accepted for some time.

Checks on incoming goods from the EU to the UK, mainly focused on food and farm products, were due to come into force on January 1.

This would have brought post-Brexit customs arrangements, involving England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, into line with those with the rest of world.

Mr Frost said the existing arrangements would continue on a temporary basis for goods crossing the Irish Sea, as long as discussions continue on efforts to resolve difficulties about the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“We believe this pragmatic act of goodwill can help maintain space for continued negotiations on the protocol,” Mr Frost said.

“It also ensures traders in both Ireland and Northern Ireland are not faced with further uncertainty while the protocol arrangements themselves are still under discussion.”

Boris Johnson’s UK government wants major changes to the protocol, which covers the movement of goods between Britain and Northern Ireland.

Fuelled by pressure from the DUP, London is arguing that the checks required are damaging business and stoking community tensions.

However, there was another twist in developments yesterday when London’s minister for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis, said the people of the North would not support any party bringing down the

power-sharing administration in Belfast during the Covid crisis.

Mr Lewis was commenting on the prospect of the DUP delivering its repeated threats to withdraw its ministers from the devolved structures in Belfast if major changes are not secured to the protocol.

The Northern Ireland minister said he had given the same message to Sinn Féin when it threatened not to participate in power-sharing last summer in a row over Irish language legislation.