The UK government has demanded that the EU re-negotiate post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland in a new twist in the five-year-old row.

The European Union has long insisted that it is London’s obligation to implement the international agreements it has signed up to governing the North’s post-Brexit special trade status.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has also issued warnings to the UK on the North’s special status in the Northern Ireland Protocol designed to avoid a return of a hard north-south border.

Ireland’s EU affairs minister, Thomas Byrne, has again reiterated that ongoing negotiations to iron out problems with checks on products going into the North must stay within the confines of existing EU-UK agreement which have international treaty status.

"We're willing to discuss any creative solutions within the confines of the protocol but we have to recognise as well that Britain decided itself to leave the single market of the European Union, to apply trade rules, to apply red tape to its goods that are leaving Britain, to goods that are coming into Britain," Mr Byrne told BBC radio.

The UK Brexit minister, David Frost has announced a new approach to the row. But he stopped short of suspending the Northern Ireland Protocol, which requires some checks on goods going to the North from England, Scotland and Wales.

Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis told the London parliament that rather than a number of “grace periods” delaying border checks, the UK was seeking a "standstill period" for the protocol including legal action by the EU.

Mr Lewis called for a new dialogue "that deals with the problems in the round".

"We urge the EU to look at it with fresh eyes and work with us to seize this opportunity and put our relations on a better footing," Mr Lewis said.

The protocol was negotiated to avoid a hard border in Ireland by effectively keeping the North inside the EU's single market.

But many unionists see it as creating a de facto border in the Irish Sea with the island of Britain and say they feel betrayed.

In the latest proposals, Britain urged Brussels to stop broad checks and focus mainly on goods "genuinely" at risk of entering the EU single market via Northern Ireland.

The London government also urged that for all other goods, a light touch was needed to preserve Northern Ireland's integral status as part of the UK.

London officials said several UK companies have already suspended sales to Northern Ireland, or are offering a reduced choice.

Retail chain Marks and Spencer said that in the protocol's current guise, there will be "gaps on the shelves" in Northern Ireland this Christmas.



