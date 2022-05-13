UK asylum seeker says his friends are fleeing to Ireland to avoid being sent to Rwanda under new plans

A young child amongst a group of migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, after they were rescued from a small boat trying to cross the Channel from France. Picture: PA

An Afghan asylum seeker in the UK has claimed that some of his friends are fleeing to Ireland to avoid being sent to Rwanda under the UK government’s controversial flagship policy.

An 18-year-old nicknamed Taraki fled Afghanistan after his family were shot dead in a suspected Taliban attack. He arrived in the UK after a traumatic two-year journey, inews.co.uk reported.

Along the way he witnesses his friend’s death and was electrocuted while climbing out of an oil tanker they hid in on a train in Greece.

Taraki said he eventually crossed the English Channel after 14 attempts. He paid people smugglers £2,000 after four months in a refugee camp in Dunkirk, France.

In April, the UK government announced plans to deter migrants from entering the State via the Enslish Channel from France, by transporting them to Rwanda while they awaited a decision on their asylum application.

Home Secretary Priti Patel finalised the deal with the east African country, worth £120m initially, that would see migrants arriving without permission being removed for processing.

Human rights’ organisations have raised concerns about the plan and said asylum seekers are going into hiding as a result.

Taraki told inews.co.uk he is terrified he will be deported under the Home Office policy.

“Since they announced [the Rwanda scheme] some of my friends have escaped to the Republic of Ireland,” he said.

“They asked me if I wanted to go but I didn’t have money. If I did, maybe I would escape too because I feel worried.

“From Afghanistan to here took two years. I saw many hard things on the way here. Some of my friends died. Sometimes we didn’t eat for two or three days. When we were in Greece and tried to go to Serbia, we hid in an oil tanker as we didn’t have money to pay smugglers.

“We were in that for 24 hours. We climbed inside, 12 boys. I was the first one out, but when the fifth boy came out, he stood up and the electric lines above the train caught him.

“He burned in front of my eyes. I was so scared that I cried.”

Taraki is now living in south London and is waiting for his asylum claim to be processed.

“I was happy here, but since Rwanda was announced I am so scared. It is like a dream to play cricket here, to go to college and learn English,” he said.

“When I sat on the boat here, I didn’t think I would survive. I feel like it’s a chance of life. I don’t know why they would send me away.”

Head of campaigning at charity Refugee and Migrant Forum of Essex and London Nick Beales said he has seen a significant change in Taraki’s demeanour recently.

“At the moment, the Rwanda plan is yet to get off the ground in the sense that no one has been sent there yet, but just from seeing his reaction to it I think that gives an indication of just how damaging this policy is,” he said.

“We were shocked to see the deterioration in his demeanour following the news, from being happily enrolled in college, playing cricket and generally getting along just fine to suddenly being depressed, withdrawn and feeling hopeless.”

Meanwhile, a UK Home Office spokesperson told inews: “Asylum seekers have access to health and social care services from the point of arrival in the UK. We take every step to prevent self-harm or suicide, including a dedicated team responsible for identifying vulnerable asylum seekers and providing tailored support.

“However, Britain’s asylum system is broken, as criminals exploit vulnerable people through illegal smuggling routes at a huge cost to the taxpayer.

“Under our world-leading migration partnership with Rwanda, a fundamentally safe and secure country, illegal migrants will be relocated to Rwanda to have their claims for asylum considered- helping to break the people trafficking business and save lives.”