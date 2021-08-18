UK arrest warrant issued for Irish anti-vaccine campaigner Dolores Cahill

An arrest warrant has been issued by a London court for Irish anti-vaccine and anti-mask campaigner Professor Dolores Cahill.

The live warrant was issued for the arrest of Prof Cahill by Westminster Magistrates Court on August 10 for failure to answer bail in relation to charges of attending an illegal anti-lockdown rally in Trafalgar square in September 2020.

The charges allege Cahill attended a gathering of more than 30 people in an outdoor space during an emergency period.

More than 30 people were arrested at the rally for breaching the UK’s Covid-19 restrictions.

Westminster Magistrates confirmed to Independent.ie that Prof Cahill has a new court date on September 10 in the London court.

Prof Cahill, who has previously stated that masks “starve” children of oxygen, ran unsuccessfully as a candidate in the Dublin Bay South by-election.

Prof Cahill is no longer lecturing at the UCD’s School of Medicine but is still a member of the University’s faculty.

UCD has stated that the views expressed by Prof Cahill are her own and distanced themselves from comments she made at an anti-lockdown rally in Dublin’s Herbert Park earlier this year.

“They do not reflect the position of the university,” the university said in a statement in March, which also pointed out that she is not teaching in UCD this year.

The former Irish Freedom Party chair left the party earlier this year due to her views on the Covid-19 crisis, which led to founder of the party Hermann Kelly asking Prof Cahill to “consider your position”.

“Some comments you have made over the last few months have caused great unease with members of the party,” Mr Kelly’s letter read.

“You stated: ‘There will be a dark winter and if I was you I would stock up on food because the plan is to have a bomb in Rotterdam which will cut the food supply.

“Their plan is to cut the internet, the electricity and ATM machines and to put in martial law to make it [so] you cannot leave your house… In the PCR tests they have found fragments of Ebola.’

"Such unsubstantiated statements draw the credibility of the party into disrepute and are unacceptable,” Mr Kelly continued.

Independent.ie has contacted Prof Cahill for comment.

