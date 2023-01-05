| 9°C Dublin

UFOs, Gaybo and me: After years of controversy, Irish astronomer ‘vindicated’ by Nasa and Barack Obama’s comments

Expert Dr Eamonn Ansbro says Gay Byrne was sceptical of him but Gerry Ryan was more receptive when he told them about unusual sightings in the 1990s

Eamonn Ansbro on the shores of Lough Key, Co Roscommon, where the footage of a UFO was shot in the 1990s Expand

Niall Feiritear

After studying UFOs for more than 30 years, Dr Eamonn Ansbro is used to dealing with cynics.

But 25 years ago, that particular cynic was the late Gay Byrne, and Dr Ansbro was thrust into the limelight by an appearance on the country’s most popular television show.

