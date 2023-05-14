UDA boss vows loyalist feud attacks in Newtownards won’t stop until every rival has left
Ciaran Barnes
UDA feud figure Dickie Barry has vowed that attacks on his rivals will not stop until every one of them has left Newtownards.
Latest Irish News
Irish Times admits it fell victim to ‘deliberate and coordinated deception’ in racist fake tan AI article hoax
‘I’m living in fear’ – mum pleads with judge to refuse bail to troubled daughter
Majority of pubs outside of Dublin say turnover back to pre-Covid levels
Paddy Cosgrave accuses Tánaiste Micheál Martin of 'abusing' Dáil privilege to 'attack a citizen'
Twitter boss Elon Musk agrees to restrict certain content ahead of Turkish elections today
Crèche ordered to pay €14,000 to former supervisor penalised for raising concern about child/staff ratios
Motorcyclist killed in a crash involving a tractor remembered as a ‘gentle giant’
Louis Walsh pays tribute to showband star Paul Lyttle who has passed away
UDA boss vows loyalist feud attacks in Newtownards won’t stop until every rival has left
RTÉ documentary to focus on the disappearance of young women during the 1990s
Top Stories
Heather Humphreys and Roderic O’Gorman clash on gender law for under-16s
Junior Cert students cheat by using AI at home for class assessments
‘I’m living in fear’ – mum pleads with judge to refuse bail to troubled daughter
Irish Times admits it fell victim to ‘deliberate and coordinated deception’ in racist fake tan AI article hoax
Latest NewsMore
Carlow fire six points in succession to stun Wicklow with sensational Tailteann Cup comeback
Watch: Roy Keane delivers withering assessment of Jordan Pickford after Everton’s defeat to Man City
Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner announce they are expecting their first baby
BBC balance, Gary Lineker and Holly and Phil all subject of Bafta gags
King’s visit to The Repair Shop wins daytime Bafta TV award
Siobhan McSweeney praises Derry ‘despite leaders’ ignorance’ at Bafta TV awards
Gold dresses and splashes of colour lead best outfits at Bafta TV awards
In Pictures: Mud-covered marvels muddle through race for charity
Kate Winslet leads trend for vampy black outfits at the Bafta TV awards
World record crowd at Wembley sees Sam Kerr strike seal third straight FA Cup for Chelsea