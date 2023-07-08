UCD hosts autism-friendly Lego showcase Brick Shows Ireland

Past shows have included photo-realistic portraits of stars including Jack Charlton. The above work is by Gary Kirwan.

Past shows have included photo-realistic portraits of stars such as Katie Taylor. The above work is by Gary Kirwan.

Dublin teen Evan Hand (16) estimates there are at least 10,000 parts to his World War II replica

Rio Foley-Kelleher (13) has spent ‘years’ perfecting his Lego city, and is overjoyed to finally show it off at his first-ever exhibit at Brick Shows Ireland in UCD this weekend

They’re the miniature bricks that have been used to create entire worlds, and thousands of Lego enthusiasts will be in Dublin today to celebrate the classic toy.

Gary Kirwan, who runs Brick Shows Ireland with his wife Michelle, left Limerick early yesterday morning with a huge haul of displays.

Past shows have included photo-realistic portraits of stars from Katie Taylor to Jack Charlton, though he is eager to surprise attendees with new displays this weekend.

Young Irish Lego builders show off impressive displays at Brick Shows Ireland

At the venue in University College Dublin (UCD) yesterday, he was joined by some of his fellow master builders, Rio Foley-Kelleher (13) and Evan Hand (16).

Rio has spent “years” perfecting his Lego city, and is overjoyed to finally show it off at his first-ever exhibit this weekend.

“I am so excited… but a bit nervous as well,” he admits. When he first applied, Rio was doubtful his creation would be accepted, but is “so happy” to be part of the show.

Transporting the huge model from his native Wicklow to Dublin was no easy task. ​

Thousands of tiny, individual Lego pieces and mini-figures must survive the journey, and Dublin teen Evan estimates there are at least 10,000 parts to his World War II replica.

“It’s nerve-wracking, of course, because you’re displaying something that you’ve spent so much time creating,” he says. ​

“My passion is learning about history. It always has been, ever since my grandad would teach me when I was younger.”

Hours have gone into perfecting his build depicting a French battle so that every uniform, weapon and figure is as authentic as possible.

“Parents have no idea that their child might have something in their toy box potentially worth hundreds of euro,” Mr Kirwan says. “Some mini-figures are highly valuable as they are so collectible – parents may not even realise the value of one sitting in a toy box.”

While some mini figures are easy to come by, others can sell for up to €1,000.

He says the “boom” is truly back for the best-selling toy, thanks to the Covid-19 lockdown when it became a crafty hobby.

“It is a mindfulness activity, to be honest. It can do such great things for your mental health. When I was in my 20s and 30s, I started to work on sets that I wished for as a child,” he says.

“There are existing shows for adults, but we wanted to create one that revolved around children.”

One moving message from a parent last week made the husband-and-wife duo “happy beyond words”.

“Her son – who has autism – made this cool little vehicle at a recent show. Everything meant something,” he said. “I asked him could we put it on display, and afterwards, got this message thanking us and saying he told everyone he met afterwards that it was the best day of his life.

“I can’t even tell you how happy that made us. It’s exactly what it’s about, giving kids a space away from computers and video games to inspire them and fire their imaginations.

“It is just Lego… but you can do such brilliant things.” ​

The couple bring the shows across the country, eager to bring the “magic” to children who can see it as both a toy and an “art form”.

This weekend’s show will see the addition of an autism-friendly sensory room.

“Daily life can sometimes be overwhelming for children with autism when they are expected to fit into the world in a certain way. Lego fits into their world in any way they want it to, it conforms to them,” Mr Kirwan says. “It sounds corny, but it can be really magical.” ​

He recalls unpacking a 1.2m-long Death Star ship, only to find it had fallen apart on the way to the show.

“Everyone gasped… I just shrugged and walked away,” he laughs, driving home an important message to the families who attend the shows. “If something breaks, it breaks. I never want a child upset if things fall apart, everything can be put back together.”