UCD distances itself from anti-lockdown professor who spoke at Dublin protest

UNIVERSITY College Dublin (UCD) has distanced itself from an anti-lockdown professor who spoke at and promoted a protest yesterday in Dublin.

Professor Dolores Cahill, who is the chair of the Irish Freedom Party, created the Facebook event page for the ‘Le Chéile Day’ protest in Herbert Park, which was promoted as being a demonstration highlighting mental health issues arising from the pandemic.

Several hundred people attended the protest, where Prof Cahill spoke to the crowd.

Video footage on her Facebook page shows Prof Cahill speaking to the crowd through a microphone, saying that the “globalists” are enforcing the wearing of masks because “oxygen-deprived people are easy to manipulate”.

“If everybody just stopped wearing masks this would be over.”

The WHO has said that in the battle against Covid-19, masks should be used as part “a comprehensive strategy of measures to suppress transmission and save lives”.

“This lockdown is based on lies,” Prof Cahill said, to cheers from the crowd.

She said that it is a “disgrace” that our “beautiful elderly” people are “locked up” in nursing homes.

She added that if people wanted to invite their grandparents for Sunday dinner, they can.

Under Government guidelines, nursing home residents will soon be allowed to have visitors for a limited number of hours each week as part of the “vaccine bonus”.

“Asymptomatic people do not exist. They are healthy people,” Prof Cahill said.

Prof Cahill went on to say that children who wear masks in schools will never reach “the IQ and job potential because their brains are starved of oxygen”.

There has been no evidence to support Prof Cahill’s claims about children wearing masks and IQ.

UCD, which employs Ms Cahill and has a staff profile relating to her on its website, distanced itself from her comments. In a statement to Independent.ie, the university said it does not discuss individual staff members.

It also said that Prof Cahill is not scheduled to teach students or co-ordinate modules this semester.

"The views expressed by Dolores Cahill are her own. They do not reflect the position of the University,” said a spokesperson.

It said that the university “continues to fully support the public health position taken by the Irish Government concerning Covid-19.”

“This includes vaccination rollout, treatment for Covid-19 patients and societal restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus,” the spokesperson added.

