UCC scientists trace 400-year history of lager brewing back to thirsty Bavarian duke

Scientists from University College Cork (UCC) have discovered the origin of the yeast that helps make lager.

Scientists from UCC and the Technical University of Munich combined historical research with modern science to trace the source of the fungus.

With a global annual consumption of more than 150 billion litres, lager is by far the most popular beer in the world.

The team found the origin of lager yeast may have inadvertently come about due to the death of a childless German nobleman.

Based on the research, the team believes this yeast was the result of the mating of two parent yeasts – a Bohemian Saccharomyces cerevisiae and a Bavarian Saccharomyces eubayanus – in the Munich Hofbrauhaus at the start of the 17th century.

Lager yeast is a distinct bottom-fermenting species that prefers cooler temperatures compared with the top-fermenting ale yeast.

The Bavarian brewing purity regulations of 1516 had stipulated that only bottom fermentation was allowed.

However, in 1548 the powerful nobleman Hans VI von Degenberg was granted a dispensation to allow the brewing of wheat beer through top fermentation.

When his grandson, Hans VIII Sigmund von Degenberg, died without an heir in 1602, his property and assets, including the family brewery at Schwarzach in Bavaria, were seized by Bavarian Duke Maximilian I.

Historical records show how on October 24, 1602, top-fermenting yeast was brought from Schwarzach to the Duke’s Hofbrauhaus brewery in Munich, where the brewing of wheat beer then alternated with the traditional Bavarian brown beer.

The scientists, writing in the journal FEMS Yeast Research, said that by the time a dedicated wheat beer brewery had opened in 1607, top-fermenting wheat beer yeasts from Schwarzach and bottom-fermenting yeasts from the Munich Hofbrauhaus had ‘mated’ to create a new species now known as Saccharomyces pastorianus, which is the lager yeast.

“We often think historical events are almost pre-programmed,” said article co-author Professor John Morrissey, of UCC’s school of microbiology.

“But this is an amazing example of how chance events – the lack of an heir, the duke’s thirst for wheat beer and the unorthodox sex between different yeasts – culminated in a new yeast species that changed the world of beer.”