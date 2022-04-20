UCC scientists reveal flying dinosaurs could change and adapt the colour of their feathers

Irish scientists have led a remarkable study which revealed some flying dinosaurs called pterosaurs could change and adapt the colour of their feathers.

The discovery will effectively rewrite the understanding of pterosaurs – the light-boned flying dinosaurs which are believed to be the ancestors of modern birds.

UCC scientists Prof Maria McNamara and Dr Aude Cincotta worked with Dr Pascal Godefroit of the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences, along with other experts in Belgium and Brazil on the revolutionary study.

The two Irish palaeontologists, whose research is published in the prestigious journal Nature, came to their conclusions following exhaustive study of a 115m-year-old fossilised headcrest of the pterosaur, Tupandactylus imperator.

Named after Tupi, the Brazilian thunder god, the ancient flying dinosaur lived during the early Cretaceous period and details about it emerged after four major specimens were found in South America over recent years. Adult pterosaurs grew to have a wingspan of over four metres – and while it was a capable flyer, most of its time was spent on the ground foraging for food.

The fossil was unearthed in north eastern Brazil where the Pterosaur is believed to have lived between 230m and 66m years ago.

Experts had for years known that the particular species of pterosaur was notable for its bizarre, oversized headcrest.

However, the team discovered that along the bottom rim of the headcrest was a fuzzy line of feathers with short, wiry hair-like feathers and fluffy branched feathers.

“We didn’t expect to see this at all,” Dr Cincotta said. “For decades, palaeontologists have argued about whether pterosaurs had feathers. The feathers in our specimen close off that debate, as they are very clearly branched all the way along their length, just like birds today.”

The major breakthrough came when scientists decided to study the feathers more closely. They used high-powered electron microscopes and were shocked to discover the traces of preserved melanosomes – granules of the pigment melanin.

Unexpectedly, the study indicated that the melanosomes in different feather types had different shapes.

“In birds today, feather colour is strongly linked to melanosome shape,” Prof. McNamara explained.

“Since the pterosaur feather types had different melanosome shapes, these animals must have had the genetic machinery to control the colours of their feathers.

“This feature is essential for colour patterning and shows that colouration was a critical feature of even the very earliest feathers.”

The discovery that these pterosaurs had the ability to control the colour of their feathers further deepens their similarities to modern birds.

Such an ability to vary colour can have multiple applications from breeding, by enhancing the ability to attract a mate through display, to other factors such as environment and hunting.

The discovery adds further weight to the conviction that dinosaurs didn’t go extinct – but that a branch of dinosaurs evolved into modern birds.

The remarkable specimen has since been repatriated to Brazil, where it is expected to be the centrepiece of a major paleontological exhibition focused on a critical period of dinosaur evolution.

“It is so important that scientifically important fossils such as this are returned to their countries of origin and are safely conserved for posterity,” said Dr Godefroit.

“These fossils can then be made available to scientists for further study and can inspire future generations of scientists through public exhibitions that celebrate our natural heritage.”

Further research is now underway into the precise nature of the pterosaur’s head crest amid claims by other researchers that it may represent an evolutionary development whereby the animal may have boasted the best parts of bats and modern birds.

Others have argued that the giant head crest was more for display than flight or sensory purposes.