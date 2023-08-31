UCC introduces therapy dogs to help students tackle stress and anxiety

Polly, a trained service dog from My Canine Companion, at the launch of the PAWS @ UCC programme. Image: UCC

University College Cork (UCC) has launched a new programme to help students tackle stress and anxiety by spending time with therapy dogs on campus.

As the first of its kind in Irish colleges, the PAWS programme is led by UCC’s School of Nursing and Midwifery and My Canine Companion.

The Initiative aims to help students enhance their well-being, increase supports for students adjusting to university life and tackle feelings of loneliness, stress and homesickness.

The programme will see trained service dogs get involved in campus life as they participate in weekly activities designed to promote social connections, reduce feelings of stress and anxiety and support students’ overall well-being.

Studies by the St John Ambulance Therapy Dog Program found that “a therapy dog offers love and support to students, with positive implications for mental health support.”

UCC said the PAWS programme will help play a ‘significant role’ for first year students adjusting to university life

UCC President Professor John O’Halloran said: “The evidence is clear, from lowering stress levels to boosting social connections, there are many health benefits from time spent with companion dogs – whether one owns a dog or not. Whether a new or a returning student, adjusting to college life can be busy and stressful. We hope this initiative will bring great comfort, happiness and support to our students and staff.”

Dr Irene Hartigan, Senior Lecturer, School of Nursing & Midwifery, said the influence of pets, particularly dogs, is widely recognised.

“Our objective is to explore how these joyful companions can enhance the UCC campus,” she said.