U2 pay tribute to singer Sinéad O’Connor

31/8/2008 Pictures from the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally Hall Co Laois. Sinead O Connor.

U2 have paid a heartfelt tribute to Sinéad O’Connor by quoting lyrics from the song “Heroine.”

The rock band wrote on social media: "Touch these eyes with a broken smile, Touch my mouth with your furrowed brow, Lift my heart, heal my shame , Lead me into rest again .. Heroine.. Rest In Peace Sinéad.”

In their tribute, the band made reference to the famous song, which Ms O’Connor co-wrote with The Edge for a movie soundtrack.

She also collaborated with Bono on "You Made Me the Thief of Your Heart" for another movie soundtrack in 1993, In the Name of the Father.

In 1997, the singer also worked with all members of U2 on the song “I'm Not Your Baby” for inclusion on the soundtrack to Wim Wenders film “The End of Violence”.

Meanwhile, Bono in 2020 included her in the 60 love letters he wrote for his 60th birthday.

"I was as impressed as everyone else with all the great singing and songs along the way."

"But the next time I was moved like this was at a solo show here in Dublin where you sang ['You Made Me the Thief of Your Heart'] and you stole my heart all over again,” the U2 lead singer said, having posted the heartfelt letter on Twitter.

Sinéad O’Connor died at the age of 56 this week.

