Tyson Fury praises mob boss Daniel Kinahan for organising 'biggest fight in British boxing history'

HEAVYWEIGHT boxer Tyson Fury has thanked international crime boss Daniel Kinahan for helping to organise the "biggest fight in British boxing history."

The two-time heavyweight champion uploaded a video to his Instagram account this afternoon in which he announced that a two-fight deal between him and unified world title holder Anthony Joshua had just been agreed.

"I'm just after getting off the phone with Daniel Kinahan," he told his followers, adding: "He's just informed me that the biggest fight in British boxing history has just been agreed."

It’s official FURY VS JOSUAR AGREED FOR NEXT YEAR, I got to smash @bronzebomber first then I’ll annihilate @anthonyfjoshua #WEARESPARTANS



MASSIVE THANKS TO DANIEL KINNERHAN FOR MAKING THIS HAPPEN. god bless pic.twitter.com/18FfVKfCax — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) June 10, 2020

Fury also gives a "big shout out to Dan" who he says "literally got this done" and "over the line" for a two-fight deal with Anthony Joshua next year.

Daniel Kinahan has previously been described in the High Court as running the day-to-day drug trafficking operations of the international crime gang with today's announcement the latest high-profile involvement of Kinahan in global boxing.

Only last month he was hired as the special advisor to a Middle Eastern sports company backed by the Bahraini Royal Family.

The group, KHK Sport, was founded in 2015 by Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the fifth son of Bahraini ruler King Hamad and the President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee.

A week later MTK Global, who were part founded by Kinahan but have spent recent years trying to distance themselves from the mobster, announced that they were going into partnership with KHK Sport to "bring the biggest fights to the Middle East”

Daniel Kinahan, who gardai say is the leader of the Kinahan crime group, has been exiled in the Middle-East since the outbreak of a gangland feud in 2016 which has claimed up to 18 lives to date in both Ireland and Spain.

He was previously described in a Criminal Asset Bureau (CAB) affidavit to the High Court as managing and controlling the day-to-day drug trafficking operations of the gang.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn also confirmed the news of the proposed deal between Joshua and Fury, telling Sky Sports this afternoon: “The main positive news is that Joshua and Fury have agreed to a two-fight deal, in essence. The most difficult part of any deal is the financial element. I believe we’re in a great place where both guys have agreed to what that should be."

