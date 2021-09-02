| 13.7°C Dublin

Tyrone postmaster John Kelly murder probe: Woman (80s) is one of two arrested

Police investigating death of shopkeeper (84) release pair on bail

Garrett Hargan

Two people, including a woman in her 80s, have been arrested in connection with the suspected murder of a former postmaster and shopkeeper in Co Tyrone.

John Kelly (84), from the Dromore area, died on June 30.

On Wednesday, the PSNI said detectives from its major investigation team had launched a murder investigation.

