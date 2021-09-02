Tyrone postmaster John Kelly murder probe: Woman (80s) is one of two arrested

Two people, including a woman in her 80s, have been arrested in connection with the suspected murder of a former postmaster and shopkeeper in Co Tyrone.

John Kelly (84), from the Dromore area, died on June 30.

On Wednesday, the PSNI said detectives from its major investigation team had launched a murder investigation.

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, while the 85-year-old woman was detained on suspicion of withholding information and perverting the course of justice.

Both were later released on bail, pending further enquiries.

People in the west Tyrone area spoke of their shock over the arrests.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “As a result of our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding a man’s death at an address on Blackwater Road, I have launched a murder investigation.

“A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and an 85-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of withholding information and perverting the course of justice.

“Both were arrested in the Dromore area on Tuesday, August 31.

“They have been interviewed and released on police bail, pending further enquiries.”

At his funeral in June, Mr Kelly was described as “a quiet man of quiet strength and quiet love”.

Speaking at his Requiem Mass, Father Patrick MacEntee said close friends and the community knew him as an “unassuming man who worked in their midst as a postmaster and shopkeeper, who had a friendly word for everyone and a harsh word for no one.”

Mr Kelly moved to Dromore when he was young and was raised by his aunt Tess and her husband Owen in Badoney.

As a teenager, he moved to England, where he worked on buses and in a shop. While on a visit home, he met his future wife, Alice, Fr MacEntee said, and they spent 60 years together.

Initially living in England, they returned firstly to Belfast and eventually to Dromore, where they raised a family of five children. Fr MacEntee added in his funeral address: “John lived his life as an attentive, loving husband, father and eventually grandfather.

“John remained always the same — a quiet, decent person at home, the same in the Post Office and shop, remembered for not just selling but his ability and willingness to fix things and give advice.

“He is also remembered by visiting children as one who would never let them leave without a handful of sweets from the jar.”

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan expressed shock after the PSNI opened the murder investigation.

He said: “This will be deeply distressing and shocking to the local community.

“My thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends during this painful time.

“It is important that the PSNI is given the space to fully investigate.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information about this investigation to contact the police and assist in the enquiries.”

Police are appealing to anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1119 of 30/06/21.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.