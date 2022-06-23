Tyrone GAA star Damian Casey to be laid to rest on Sunday as his body returns home

The funeral of Tyrone GAA star Damian Casey is to take place on Sunday, his club Eoghan Ruadh has confirmed.

The service for the prolific hurler (28), who died suddenly last Friday at a hotel in Spain, will take place at St Patrick’s Church in his hometown of Dungannon.

The club had previously confirmed that his remains would be repatriated home tonight and said the GAA family would “allow his immediate family and close friends the time and space they need”.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, a charity which helps families across the island of Ireland bring back their loved ones’ remains from other countries, is assisting the family in making arrangements.

A wake for Mr Casey will be held tomorrow and on Saturday.

“We request that everyone attending the wake come directly to Eoghan Ruadh grounds, 97 Donaghmore Road, Dungannon, for transportation to and from the family home,” the club added on social media.

The funeral mass and burial will take place at 2pm.

Described as Tyrone’s "greatest ever hurler”, an outpouring of grief has ensued for Mr Casey over the last week.

At the weekend, a vigil was held by Eoghan Ruadh and this week a book of condolence for the talented sportsman was opened online by Mid Ulster council.

Attendees to the vigil were asked to all wear GAA jerseys and a statement from the Casey family was read out.

They said: “Our family has been hit with the worst news imaginable, and our hearts are broken.

“Words cannot express how devastating news of Damian’s death has been.

“We thank everyone for the support we are receiving from the local community and across the country.

“We ask that everyone avoids idle speculation and that we as a family are given time and space to process what has happened.”

A flag at the club grounds was also flown at half mast.

Items commemorating Mr Casey’s life were placed on a table, including a hurling stick, Tyrone jersey and photographs.

Mr Casey scored 14 points for Tyrone in last month's Nicky Rackard Cup victory over Roscommon at Croke Park.

Since he came into the senior county set-up a decade ago, the full-forward has started in over 100 games for the Red Hands, tallying over 1,000 points in total over the course of his Tyrone career in the league and Championship.

His inter-county hurling manager Michael McShane tweeted poignantly: “On earth you were a star both as a hurler and a gentleman. May your star shine brightly in heaven. Rest In Peace mo chara. You will be sorely missed”.