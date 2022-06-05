Tyrone and Armagh fans unite to give round of applause as mark of respect to family of Michaela McAreavey

Tyrone and Armagh fans united to give a round of applause at the 27th minute of today’s clash as a mark of respect to the family of Michaela McAreavey.

It follows video footage which emerged during the week showing a gathering at an event in Dundonald Orange Hall singing a song mocking her murder while on honeymoon in 2011.

Michaela was 27 years-old when she was killed in Mauritius ten days after her wedding to John McAreavey in 2011. Her father Mickey Harte is a former manager of the Tyrone team.

A minute’s applause had earlier taken place before throw-in at the game in the Athletic Grounds in Armagh, but fans united in solidarity on the 27th minute to show their support again for the family.

As the first round of applause took place, RTE commentator Ger Canning labelled the video "disgusting", and called it a "vile piece of tape".

The video clip, which appeared on social media on Friday morning, prompted a huge outcry both north and south, with the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland saying it will investigate the matter.

“The video currently circulating on social media relating to the murder of Michaela McAreavey is utterly abhorrent and the Orange Institution condemns the content without reservation. The behaviour of those involved and their actions have no place in our society and certainly do not reflect the ethos of our organisation.”

“The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland has instigated an inquiry into the incident and if any of those involved are found to be members of the Institution, they will face disciplinary proceedings,” said a spokesman.

Armagh managed to knock Tyrone out of the championship in today’s game, beating them 1-16 to 1-10.