Tyre-slashing rampage after woman attacked at 'party gone wrong'

A man attacked a woman during a "house party gone wrong" in a Dublin apartment, leaving her with serious head injuries.

He then went on a rampage and slashed the tyres of eight random cars nearby.

The incident happened at a large complex on the corner of Parnell Street and North Cumberland Street at 2.45am yesterday.

It is understood that a small party had been taking place at the flat.

A group of people are believed to have been enjoying drinks when the situation escalated.

A woman in her 30s received what gardai described as serious injuries in the attack on an upper floor of the apartment block. It is understood no implements were used in the assault.

The woman was taken to the Mater Hospital and remained in a serious condition last night.

After leaving the apartment, the attacker, who is from the Finglas area of north Dublin, went to the complex's car park and randomly stabbed residents' tyres, causing hundreds of euro of damage.

In many cases more than one tyre was punctured on a vehicle.

The man then fled the scene but was apprehended by gardai nearby on Parnell Street.

The man, also aged in his 30s and believed to be known to the victim, was brought to Mountjoy Garda Station for questioning.

He was expected to appear before court this morning charged over the incident.

One resident of the apartment complex said he had heard shouting.

"It sounded like a loud argument and then the gardai, an ambulance, and the fire brigade all came," he said.

"Then I saw six or seven gardai around this guy on the street. He seemed like a big man."

One man whose car was attacked said he did not even know there had been a row or a fight or anybody injured.

"The gardai called my daughter and she called me this morning, and one of the tyres on the car has been stabbed," he said.

"You cannot repair that sort of puncture. You have to get a new tyre. So now I have to put the spare wheel on and go an get a tyre.

"There are other things I could be spending my money on so this makes me very angry."

Around the car park other cars could still be seen with punctured tyres.

The damage in each case was a slash over an inch long and looked like a sharp-pointed knife had been pushed with force into the tyre wall.

The owners of cars with more than one puncture faced the added cost of calling a repair crew out to replace the tyres.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardai in Mountjoy are investigating an assault incident that occurred at a premises on Parnell Street, Dublin 1, at approximately 2.45am on May 21.

"It is reported that a male aged in his 30s assaulted a female in her 30s. The male left the apartment and it is alleged he carried out an act of criminal damage on a car in the area.

"The male fled the scene and was apprehended soon after by gardai on Parnell Street and conveyed to Mountjoy Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

"The woman was taken to the Mater Hospital with serious injuries.

"Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111."

