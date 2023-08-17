Two youngsters die in separate tragedies in Cork and Limerick

TWO youngsters have died in separate road traffic tragedies in Cork and Limerick.

A young boy who was critically injured in a collision between a car and a bicycle in Carrigaline, Co Cork last Saturday lost his five day battle for life.

In Limerick, a female pedestrian in her teens died following a collision with a car overnight.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to both tragedies to contact them.

The Cork tragedy occurred on the Cork Road into Carrigaline at the Ballinrea roundabout at approximately 9:20am last Saturday.

A boy who was cycling was seriously injured during the course of this collision passed away in hospital on Wednesday evening.

Such was the severity of his injuries that he had been airlifted from a Cork hospital to Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin on Saturday afternoon.

It is understood he had suffered critical head injuries.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Cork Road area near Carrigaline between 9am and 9:30am on Saturday August 12 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí," a garda spokesperson said.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."

Meanwhile, Gardaí have also appealed for information about a traffic incident in Limerick after which a female pedestrian in her teens died.

"Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 11:40pm on Wednesday (August 16) in the Bank Place area of Limerick city," a garda spokesperson said.

"The pedestrian, a female youth in her teens, was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries, where she has since passed away. No other injuries to persons were reported during the course of this collision."

"The road at Bank Place is currently closed with local diversions in place. Forensic collision investigators will conduct an examination of the scene."

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward."

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Bank Place area of Limerick city between 11pm and 11:45pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí."

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."

The tragedies came as road safety campaigners and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar expressed concern at the spiralling number of fatalities on Irish roads this year.