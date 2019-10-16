Two young men being questioned about killing of man (37) in isolated Cork cottage

The men, both aged in their 20s, were detained in the Charleville-Mallow area and taken to Mallow Garda Station for questioning about the death of Peter Murphy (37).

They can be questioned for up to 12 hours.

Mr Murphy was found dead with multiple injuries in a house he was renting at Shanavoher outside Bweeng in north Cork on February 7 2015.

His body was discovered when his landlord became suspicious of damage spotted to the rented property.

A garda investigation was launched after a post mortem examination found he had injuries consistent with an assault resulting in blunt force trauma.

Mr Murphy has sustained a fractured skull, fractured ribs and damage to both his liver and spleen.

The injuries are consistent with him having been subjected to a prolonged beating.

Gardaí renewed their appeal for information about the killing.

"Gardaí continue to investigate the murder of Peter Murphy at his home in Shanavoher. We would like to thank the members of the community for their assistance to date but we are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward," Supt William Duane said.

"Anyone who knows anything surrounding this investigation is asked to contact us at Mallow Garda Station (022) 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666111 or any Garda Station.”

One of the theories being considered by detectives is that Mr Murphy may have been targeted by a criminal gang over an outstanding debt.

Four years ago, a total of five men were arrested and questioned over Mr Murphy's death.

All five, with addresses in the north Cork area, were released without charge.

Gardai made several appeals for anyone who may have spotted suspicious activity in the Shanavoher, Bweeng, Drommahane or Castletownroche areas between February 4 and 6 2015 to contact them.

Mr Murphy visited his native Castletownroche on February 4 and had apparently made efforts to change his appearance.

"It is as if he knew someone was looking for him," one local said.

A former primary school classmate, who asked to be unnamed, said Mr Murphy was a very quiet person.

"He kept very much to himself. I found him to be a very nice fella who always said ‘hello’ to you on the street. But he is gone from Castletownroche for a long time now," she said.

He was found lying face-down in the sitting room of his home after a neighbour became concerned over damage to an outside window on Saturday afternoon and alerted the property’s landlord.

The man called to check the house and immediately alerted gardai and paramedics when he spotted the young man lying prone on the floor.

Mr Murphy had been living in the Rockchapel and Bweeng areas over recent years and is understood to have been out socialising on the previous Friday.

His last contact with his family was a telephone call made on the Thursday afternoon before his death.

The young man had been out of work over recent months.

He had previously been employed working in machinery repairs and as a handyman.

