Two young girls in hospital with serious injuries after three vehicle crash which killed their dad

Two young girls are this morning in University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash in which their father died.

The incident happened on the N25, in Ballinaboula in Co Wexford, last night where one driver, a man in his early 40s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His daughters, aged six and nine, were in the vehicle which is understood to have been involved in a head-on collision with a tractor.

Two drives of the other vehicles, men aged in their 70s and 30s, were taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious injuries.

The crash took place at around 7.10pm on Wednesday and involved two cars and a tractor.

The road remains closed for technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators with local diversions in place.

Gardaí this morning issued an appeal for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling along this route between 6.40pm and 7.15pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.