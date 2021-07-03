Two women charged as part of investigation into human trafficking, organised prostitution and money laundering

Two women have been charged as part of an ongoing investigation into human trafficking, organised prostitution and money laundering.

The women, aged in their 40s and 30s will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, Court 2, at 10. 30am today.

The women were arrested on Monday June 28 in relation to searches carried out in Roscommon, Longford and Donegal on that date, and were detained at a North Dublin garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 on suspicion of Organised Crime Offences.

The searches and subsequent arrests were carried out by Gardaí attached to the Human Trafficking Investigation and Coordination Unit (HTICU) at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB).

The Garda National Protective Services Bureau would call on any persons who have been the victim of Human Trafficking to contact the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station, where they will be treated with the upmost confidentiality and sensitivity.