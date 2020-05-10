Two women arrested after man assaulted in Wexford

Two women have been arrested after a man was assaulted in Wexford on Sunday morning.

Gardaí are investigating the assault which occurred at a residence in Clonard, County Wexford at approximately 1:10am.

A man in his early 40s was discovered with apparent stab wounds and was taken to Wexford General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene is currently preserved in order for a technical examination to be carried out.

Two women in their 30s were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at Wexford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

