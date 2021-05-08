Two women and girl (7) taken to hospital following Co Monaghan crash 

Two women and a seven-year-old girl have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash in Co Monaghan.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the serious injury collision that occurred on the the N2 at Annamarran near Carrickmacross just before 3pm yesterday.

The driver of one of the cars, a woman in her 30s, and her seven-year-old passenger were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The driver of the other car, a woman in her late 50s, was air lifted to Tallaght Hospital.

The crash site was examined by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the N2 south of Carrickmacross at the time of the collision who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042-9690190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.



