Two women (30s) charged in connection with Limerick assault 

Two women in their 30s who were arrested in connection with a serious assault in Limerick on Sunday morning have been charged and will appear in court today.

The women were charged in relation to the alleged assault which took place at Monabraher Road, Ballynanty, Limerick in the early hours of Sunday, August 8.

The victim, a male in his late 30s, was found on a footpath in Cosgrave Park, Moyross with serious injuries.

He was transported to University Hospital Limerick, where his condition is now described as serious but stable.

The two women are expected to appear before Galway District Court.

Investigations are ongoing.