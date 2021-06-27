Two-week indoor dining delay won’t make a substantial difference to Delta spread, says infectious disease expert

A two-week delay to the scheduled resumption of indoor dining and drinking won’t make a substantial difference to the spread of the Delta variant in Ireland, Prof Paddy Mallon has said.

The infectious disease expert said he “just can’t see how two weeks is going to make a substantial difference to that” as the inevitable rise in cases is “largely going to be driven by people that are unvaccinated, and those people are the younger people in society,” Prof Mallon said on RTÉ’s Brendan O’Connor show.

“We need to decide, if we’re going to make decisions, we need to be honest about the impact that that’s going to have.

“You can’t have it both ways, you can’t say we’re going to wait two weeks as if it’s going to have a huge impact and everything is going to be okay as that’s simply not going to be the case.

“Is two weeks really going to make a huge difference for us to move on to the next step given where we are in terms of our vaccination rates and the fact our younger people - that will be the cause of most of our new cases - are going to remain unvaccinated?

“I just can’t see how two weeks is going to make a substantial difference to that,” Prof Mallon said.

Prof Mallon said the focus must be on how we get to a point where we can live with the virus and change it from a pandemic to an endemic virus and said: “we’re not going to get to that point through lockdowns”.

“We’re not going to be able to stay locked down forever, at some point we do need to test the waters. At some point we do need to see what works and what doesn’t work,” Prof Mallon said.

This comes as Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed the Government will make a decision “early next week” on whether indoor dining and a further easing of restrictions will go ahead on July 5.

“I spoke with the Chief Medical Officer and Nphet will meet earlier this week now and in advance of the Cabinet meeting (on Tuesday).

“We're looking at earlier this week, much shorter than originally anticipated,” Mr Martin said.

He said he also understood “just how difficult and devastating the last year has been for hospitality in particular. We get that, and we also understand the need to give early notice.

“They will know a little bit earlier than they had anticipated.”