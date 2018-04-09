Two tourists die in a freak accident in Kerry

Two US tourists have died in a freak jaunting car accident in Kerry.

The accident is understood to have occurred shortly before 3pm in the Gap of Dunloe, not far from the popular Kate Kearney's Cottage attraction.

The identities of the two dead have not been confirmed, but it is understood that they are a man and woman - in their 50s or 60s - who were visiting from the the US. It is understood a horse pulling the jaunting car may have been startled by something and, without warning, suddenly bolted.

The jaunting car struck a bridge and somehow flipped onto the parapet. It is believed the cart occupants catapulted some eight metres down onto rocks in the stream below.

Gardaí and emergency services raced to the scene. The condition of the jarvey, who was driving the cart, has not yet been confirmed.

The road was immediately closed and vehicles were diverted out of the beauty spot. A jaunting car is a type of traditional trap vehicle pulled by a pony or a horse.

Locals admitted they were deeply shocked by the tragic accident which occurred at the start of Killarney's traditional tourist season.

Two years ago, a US tourist was killed in the area when they apparently lost control of their bicycle as they were descending a steep mountain road in the Gap of Dunloe.

