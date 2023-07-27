Two thirds of Irish public would support disposable vape ban, Ipsos poll finds

Almost two thirds of the Irish public would support a ban on the sale of disposable electronic cigarettes, new research has found.

A survey carried out by the independent polling organisation Ipsos found that 64pc of respondents support the banning of disposable e-cigarettes, also known as vapes, 28pc opposed the measure, while 8pc said they were unsure.

Just over one thousand adults aged 15 and over took part in the Ipsos survey between July 3 and 15. The results have been published ahead of the Government’s public consultation period on disposable e-vaping devices which ends today, July 27.

Disposable vapes are electronic cigarettes that are not rechargeable and rechargeable e-cigarettes are outside the scope of the public consultation.

Announcing his intention to launch the public consultation last year, Minister for the Circular Economy Ossian Smyth described the disposal products as “very wasteful” and said they make the world “a worse place”.

Of the 1,016 people who took the Ipsos survey, 57pc in the 15 to 24 age group supported a disposable vape ban, while half of the 24 to 35 cohort were in favour.

The majority of all other age groups who took part in the survey also agreed the sale of disposable vapes in Ireland should end.

Advocacy Manager, Environmental Health and Tobacco, with the Irish Heart Foundation Mark Murphy said a comprehensive ban of all forms of disposable e-cigarettes could prevent “another generation of young people” from becoming addicted to nicotine.

“In 2019, 18.1pc of teens admitted to using vapes but this number will have soared since the introduction of disposable vapes,” he said.

Mr Murphy said research carried out earlier this year by anti-smoking group Action on Smoking and Health revealed that 69pc of the youngsters across the UK who vaped used disposable vapes – up from just 7.7pc in 2021.

“A similar pattern could easily emerge in this country,” he said.

“There is simply no place for disposable vapes in Ireland, and we need to ban them now. They are fuelling teenage vaping and nicotine addiction while damaging our planet,” he added.

“These single-use vapes are designed as fashionable, trendy lifestyle products which make them highly appealing to young people. Moreover, their sleek design makes them easy to hide from parents and teachers. Ireland led the way with its workplace smoking ban, but we are fast losing ground again in the fight against tobacco addiction. We simply cannot allow another generation of young people to become addicted to nicotine.”

In its submission to public consultation, the Irish Heart Foundation noted a Health Research Board study which showed that teenagers who use vapes are between “three and five times more likely to start smoking than those who don’t”.

A similar pattern was found by EU health researchers, the national stroke and heart charity said, who found that e-cigarettes were a gateway to smoking for young people.

The charity’s submission also highlighted the risk to the environment from disposable vapes, which cannot be recycled and which contain plastic, copper and a lithium battery.

A clean-up operation on the River Bride, Co Cork, found 50 single-use discarded vapes in one afternoon, the foundation said.