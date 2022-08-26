Two-thirds of Irish professionals feel disengaged from job, more than one-in-four eyeing move abroad - new poll

Almost two of every three Irish workers feel disengaged from their job and over a quarter are considering moving abroad, according to a poll on Irish workplace morale.

The poll from consultancy firm Robert Walters found 63pc of Irish professionals are feeling disengaged from work and almost half (49pc) find their workplace “unrecognisable” in the past 12 months.

High staff turnover (54pc), less people coming into the office (49pc), and a subsequent decline in team socials (43pc) were put forward as the main causes of the workplace feeling more alien, those polled reported.

‘The Great Disconnection’ as it has been termed worldwide, is not just an Irish problem and the global cost of the recent phenomenon is estimated by data analytics company Gallup to be close to eight trillion euro in lost productivity.

The poll found that companies are struggling to form a post-pandemic work culture which is fit for a hybrid world and the findings also indicate Ireland is facing a “Disengagement Crisis”

Twenty-eight percent of Irish professionals surveyed were considering moving abroad and saw the appeal as causing a disconnect from their workplace, with people reportedly “investing less of their personal selves and opting to simply ‘get their head down’ and ‘the work done’.”

Ireland’s engagement figure of 13pc also trails the international average of 20pc.

Suzanne Feeney, Country Manager of Robert Walters Ireland said the findings came as a surprise.

“I was somewhat surprised to see the findings from our research – especially given the investment made by employers into workplace culture over the past 3-5 years, as well as the more recent focus on luring workers back into the office.

“What is apparent here is the traditional tactics used to build a lively, inclusive, and social workplace culture are simply not cutting it. The hybrid-working world and subsequent decline in office attendance is having a detrimental impact on employee engagement and companies must act fast to keep employees engaged and attract the best professionals,” Suzanne said.

Employment levels are at record highs in Ireland but the consultancy firm has found employers are still nervous about losing employees and offering disengaged employees pay hikes in order to retain them and 60pc of Irish employers are budgeting for higher salary increases compared to 2021 according to WTW.

Suzanne adds: “Despite many employers giving midyear pay reviews to increase engagement and retention, this really is a short-term remedy.

“Much greater focus needs to be given to the wider topic of employee engagement - which should no longer be considered as a ‘buzz word’ or an intangible, immeasurable HR concept that is a ‘nice to have.’

“Employee engagement is a key driver of motivation, commitment and productivity in the workplace – in a business sense employers need to appreciate that it really does impact the bottom line.”