Two teens injured in motorbike ramming linked to Dublin feud

Gardaí have seized a loaded firearm after a ramming incident linked to a spiralling Dublin feud.

Two male teenagers were injured when their motorbike was rammed by another vehicle on Fortunestown Lane in Tallaght shortly before 4pm this evening.

They have both since been hospitalised with injuries that are understood to be non-life threatening

Gardaí believe the vehicle involved in the ramming was later driven to the nearby Mac Ulliam estate where it was burnt out.

Sources said that when gardaí responded to the scene of the crash they also recovered a loaded firearm nearby.

However, at this stage it is not believed that the weapon was discharged.

"This weapon was loaded and ready to go," one source told Independent.ie.

One of the injured teens is connected to a leading figure in the feud who was also previously arrested over the murder of a teenager in an unrelated incident several years ago.

In a statement to Independent.ie a garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of endangerment that occurred in Tallaght, Dublin 24 this afternoon Tuesday, 11th July 2023 shortly before 4pm.

“Two male teenage youths were injured when a motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a vehicle. Both males were taken to hospital with injuries which are understood to be non-life threatening.

"A suspected firearm was recovered close to the scene of the incident and has been seized by gardaí for examination.

“Investigations are ongoing at this time.”

Detectives believe today's incident is directly linked to a worsening feud in the Tallaght area which has seen a number of gun attacks and assaults.

On Sunday a man in his 30s was discovered with suspected gunshot wounds in the Russell Place area.

Hours later another man was injured in a stabbing.

Previously in June gardaí were investigating two gun attacks in the area connected to the feuding.

Another attack linked to the dispute saw an innocent child's grave smashed up in Bohernabreena Cemetery.

One of the teens rammed this afternoon is connected to a leading figure in the Tallaght feuding who has previously been arrested over the murder of teenager Reece Cullen.

The 17-year-old died after sustaining a single stab wound to the heart on January 5, 2017, outside a house at Kilclare Crescent in Tallaght.

The innocent youth was attacked while on the phone after a number of males arrived at the property.

Gardaí believe the feud figure delivered the fatal wound, but he denied any involvement and has never been charged in relation to the murder.

He was also the target of a gun attack in Fortunestown in June linked to the dispute.