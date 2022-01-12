Two teens hospitalised following suspected stabbing in Dublin

Gardaí cordon off a scene at Blanchardstown centre following a suspected serious incident. Photo: Damien Storan.

Two teenagers have been hospitalised following a suspected stabbing at a Dublin shopping centre today.

Gardaí are carrying out investigations into the public order incident in the Blanchardstown area this evening.

Two male youths suffered injuries during the attack at approximately 5.40pm.

They were both taken to Temple Street Children's University Hospital where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

At this stage gardaí believe the teenager's suffered apparent stab wounds during the incident at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.

No arrests have yet been made and gardaí say they are continuing to examine "a number of locations of interest".

A spokesman said: "Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

"Any road users who were travelling in the environs of Blanchardstown Shopping Centre at this time who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

"Any persons who were in the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre area and who have mobile phone footage of this incident are asked to contact Gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station."