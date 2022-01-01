Two male teens have been taken to hospital with stab wounds after an incident in Ballsbridge.

A disturbance was reported on Churchill Terrace shortly after 8pm on Saturday evening and gardaí attended at the scene.

Two male youths aged, one aged 15 and the other 19, were taken from the scene to St Vincent’s and St James Hospitals for treatment to apparent stab wounds.

Their injures are not life threatening.

The scene was being preserved overnight pending a forensic examination by members of the garda technical bureau and enquires are ongoing.

Gardaí at Irishtown are investigating, and no arrests were made.