Two teens arrested after 15 cars broken into and van stolen in Co Cork

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in relation to an incident which saw 15 cars broken into and a van stolen.

Gardaí investigating the theft from the vehicles in Eltins Wood and Compass Quay, Kinsale, Co Cork on April 6 have arrested and charged two males.

At around 4am on April 6, 15 cars were broken into and had items taken. A white Renault van, partial reg 11-KY was also stolen.

The two juveniles, both aged in their late teens, were arrested today.

They were detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and have since been charged in connection with the incident.

They are both due to appear before a special sitting of Bandon District Court this evening.

Speaking at Kinsale Garda Station, Crime Prevention Office Sgt James O Donovan said: "Last year our Park Smart campaign highlighted that criminals are going through housing estates and trying to open car doors, hoping they get some that are unlocked. Unfortunately, a lot of the cars last night were left unlocked.

"However, it was good to see that most people had no items in their cars at all. Since 2016, €30 million worth of items were stolen from vehicles and outside our homes and in driveways are the most common places for it to happen.

"Because everyone is adhering to Government restrictions on staying indoors, our vehicles are going to all be parked up for the next couple of weeks so I would ask that nobody leave anything of value in them, no matter where it is parked, and make sure it is locked at all times.”

Gardaí would again like to remind the public about the need to take all valuables from their vehicles and make sure it is locked at all.

Online Editors