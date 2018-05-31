Two teens airlifted to hospital in critical condition after getting into difficulty while swimming

Independent.ie

Two teenagers have been airlifted to hospital after they got into difficulty while swimming in Co Clare this afternoon.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/two-teens-airlifted-to-hospital-in-critical-condition-after-getting-into-difficulty-while-swimming-36966035.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36764352.ece/21d42/AUTOCROP/h342/breaking%20news.png