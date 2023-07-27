Two teens (14 and 16) arrested over vicious assault on US tourist Stephen Termini in Dublin

Mr Termini was beaten up in an attack on Talbot Street in Dublin’s north inner city last WednesdayHe remains in a serious condition in Beaumont Hospital following the attack

Two more male juveniles have been arrested in connection with the serious assault on a US tourist on Talbot Street in Dublin city centre.

Gardaí confirmed they held the teens, aged 14 and 16, for an alleged offence “contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997”.

Both are currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a north Dublin Garda Station.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old boy charged with attacking victim Stephen Termini, 57, who was hospitalised after the assault has been remanded on continuing bail pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The boy, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, was arrested at the weekend and granted bail with conditions following a special court sitting on Sunday.

He is charged with assault causing harm to Mr Termini at Store Street, Dublin 1, on July 19, contrary to section three of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

He has yet to indicate a plea.

The teen appeared before the District Court President, Judge Paul Kelly, at the Dublin Children's Court today. He was accompanied by his father and did not address the court.

Garda Sergeant John Brady, Store Street station, told the court that the DPP's directions were not available yet and added that the teenager had only been charged on Sunday.

"We are working on the file; I think there is agreement to put it back to a date in October," he said.

Defence barrister Roisin O'Mara confirmed there was consent to the adjournment period sought by Sergeant Brady.

Counsel asked the court to vary the bail terms, which were not read out, for a week commencing in August.

Sergeant Brady did not object to the application which was granted.

Judge Kelly ordered the boy to return to the Children's Court on October 5.

Stephen Termini, remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital after being punched and kicked in the head just yards from Store Street Garda station last Wednesday night.

The New Yorker, has been in a coma at Beaumont Hospital after suffering serious injuries to his eye and head.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the family travel over to visit Mr Termini raised more than $120,000 (€108,000) in the past week.

Mike Rizzuto, a son of Mr Termini, said he had “no words” for the generosity shown by people following the attack.

“I’m still in disbelief. My brother and I are going to apply for our passports first thing, and it looks like we’ll be over there as soon as,” Mr Rizzuto told Independent.ie.

“I have no words, I’m so thankful. I can’t put it into words, there are so many nice people out there looking out for us.”

Mr Rizzuto also said he has been made aware of other attacks in Dublin in recent months and hoped that those victims would also get justice.

In the wake of the assault on Mr Termini and a spate of other assaults in Dublin City in recent months, the US Embassy is urging American citizens to “keep a low profile” on Dublin streets.

The warning cites a number of safety measures that travellers should take, in what could damage Ireland’s international reputation as a welcoming destination for tourists.

The latest security awareness alert was sent to US citizens in Ireland on Monday night.

It warned travellers to avoid walking alone, especially at night, to avoid carrying large amounts of cash and to keep expensive watches or jewellery hidden.

It also urged people to “keep a low profile”, limit their use of headphones or earbuds and to avoid staring at phones while moving through public areas.

Citizens were warned by the US government to “exercise good personal security” while travelling in light of “a number of recent incidents”.

They were also told not to place passports and valuable items “in the outer pockets of backpacks or purses or on tables in public places”.

“Travellers should safeguard valuables, such as credit cards and passports, and refrain from carrying large amounts of cash.”

It also warned: “Be vigilant. Pickpocketing, mugging, and ‘snatch and grab’ theft of mobile phones, watches and jewellery can occur.”