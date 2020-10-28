Two teenagers rescued after getting into difficulty in River Suir

Two teenagers, a girl and a boy aged 14 and 16, have been rescued after getting into difficulty on the River Suir in Waterford.

The Coast Guard was called to assistance after they got into difficulty on the river and a rescue operation was launched by the Marine Rescue Co-ordination Centre Dublin in conjunction with the Waterford Community Inshore Lifeboat and local gardaí.

"The children got into difficulty after their boat became adrift and they had difficulty returning to shore," said a spokesperson for the Coastguard.

It is understood that the children contacted the Coastguard themselves.

They have since been transferred into the care of the HSE and An Garda Síochána.

"The Waterford Community Lifeboat was tasked to assist and recover the two children," added the spokesperson.

