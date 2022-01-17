Two teenagers questioned over shots fired at garda patrol car last summer

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with an incident last summer in which shots were fired at a garda patrol car in Tallaght.

The alleged incident unfolded at around 2.30am on July 24 in the Rossfield Avenue area of Tallaght when a marked garda patrol car with unarmed uniform gardaí on duty allege they came across three males, one of whom was armed with a handgun and another with a baseball bat.

Gardaí alleged that the male with the handgun fired a number of shots at the patrol car, one of which struck the vehicle, before they fled the scene.

No one was injured during the incident.

Following an investigation, a male in his late teens and another male teenager were arrested earlier today and are currently being held at the Tallaght garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Investigations are ongoing.



