| 3.3°C Dublin

Two teenagers questioned over shots fired at garda patrol car last summer

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Allison Bray

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with an incident last summer in which shots were fired at a garda patrol car in Tallaght.

The alleged incident unfolded at around 2.30am on July 24 in the Rossfield Avenue area of Tallaght when a marked garda patrol car with unarmed uniform gardaí on duty allege they came across three males, one of whom was armed with a handgun and another with a baseball bat.

Gardaí alleged that the male with the handgun fired a number of shots at the patrol car, one of which struck the vehicle, before they fled the scene.

No one was injured during the incident.

Following an investigation, a male in his late teens and another male teenager were arrested earlier today and are currently being held at the Tallaght garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy