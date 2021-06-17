Two teenagers killed in separate tragedies in Dublin and Waterford

A teenage girl has died in an accident at an equestrian centre while separately a teenage boy has died in an accident involving a dumper truck.

The 15-year-old girl suffered serious injuries during a training exercise at an equestrian centre at Tay Lane, Rathcoole, Co Dublin, yesterday afternoon and later died in hospital.

Gardaí said officers from Ballyfermot responded to a call from the centre at around 2pm.

“Dublin Fire Brigade and the National Ambulance Service were in attendance and providing medical assistance to a young female (15 years) who was injured during an exercise event.

"She was removed to Children's Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin where she later passed away,” gardaí said in a statement.

Officials from the Greenogue Equestrian Centre where the accident took place declined to comment last night.

Gardaí said the coroner has been notified as well as the Health and Safety Authority which will carry out an examination today.

Investigations into the tragedy are ongoing and a file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

Meanwhile in Waterford a teenage boy died after the dumper truck he was in overturned in Waterford.

The boy suffered critical injuries in the incident which occurred at Old Parish outside Dungarvan shortly after 4pm.

It is believed the vehicle overturned and the teenage cab occupant suffered crush-type injuries.

Desperate efforts were made to assist the him at the scene, which is between Dungarvan and Youghal, and the air ambulance, ambulances and the fire brigade all attended.

It is understood the youth was pronounced dead before he could be transferred to Cork University Hospital.

The teenager is understood to be from the west Waterford area.

Gardaí are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

A file will now be prepared for a Waterford coroner's inquest to be staged next year.