Two teenage girls dead and two people critical after crash on way to debs ball in Co Monaghan

Two teenage girls are dead and three other people are in hospital – two of them in critical condition – after a serious road crash as they travelled to a debs ball in Co Monaghan on Monday evening.

People in Monaghan and surrounding counties were in shock as news filtered through, and the graduation event planned for students at a local secondary school was cancelled in the wake of the tragedy.

In an update late on Monday, gardaí confirmed that the two girls who died were aged 16 and 17 and were passengers in the single-vehicle collision at Legnakelly on the Clones to Smithborough Road.

Another female teenager aged 18 is also in a critical condition in Cavan General Hospital. The driver of the car, a man in his 60s, is also in a critical condition and being treated in hospital in Belfast.

An 18-year-old male is also being treated for less serious injuries in Cavan Hospital, gardaí said.

It is understood those in the vehicle were making their way to a debs ball in Monaghan town for students at a local secondary school. The event was cancelled as news of the tragedy emerged.

“An Garda Síochána remain at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 6.45pm this evening, Monday 31st July 2023, on the N54 in Legnakelly (Clones to Smithborough Road), Co. Monaghan,” the force said in a statement on Monday night.

“One vehicle is currently at the scene.

“Two female teenagers (aged 16 and 17 years), who were passengers of the car, were fatally injured during the collision. Their bodies have been removed from the scene to Monaghan General Hospital. Post-mortem examinations will take place tomorrow, Tuesday 1st August 2023.

“A female teenager (aged 18 years) is in a critical condition and currently receiving treatment in Cavan General Hospital.

“A male teenager (aged 18 years) is currently receiving treatment in Cavan General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

“The male driver of the car (aged 60) is in a critical condition and is currently receiving treatment in Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.”

The N54 remained closed while Garda forensic collision investigators carried out a technical examination of the scene. The road remained closed overnight, with commuters advised to avoid the area.

Sinn Féin TD for Cavan-Monaghan Matt Carthy said his thoughts were with the victims of the tragedy and their families.

“Horrendous, heart-wrenching news coming from Clones this evening,” he said.

"God help the families that are affected, it's just a completely gut-wrenching situation.

"Unfortunately for these families, tonight will mark the beginning of a lifetime of devastation for them."

Fine Gael councillor and cathaoirleach of Monaghan County Council David Maxwell said: "It's an awful tragedy to hit Monaghan. Two people have lost their lives and three people are hospitalised with two critical," he said.

"As Cathaoirleach of Monaghan County Council, my thoughts go out to the families of the people who have passed away.”

Sinn Féin councillor and leas cathaoirleach of Monaghan County Council Pat Treanor expressed his deepest sympathies for the families of those who lost their lives.

"The town is numb waiting on this devastating news that's coming, and we're broken hearted for the families that are going to suffer over the next few days and weeks," he said.

"We're all feeling for them and any support that we can give over the next while, we will. It is a tight knit community, and they will rally together."

The grounds of a local school remained open late on Monday night to allow buses carrying students to arrive.

Clones Youth Centre remained open late on Monday night with youth work teams on the streets of Clones and Monaghan to support young people affected by the tragedy, according to the local Clones Notice Board Facebook page.

"Devastating news, may God give them strength in the midst of such grief,” one woman wrote on social media.

"It's just awful, my heart aches for all the families and friends involved,” another said.

Gardaí in Monaghan are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N54 between Clones and Smithborough this evening, Monday 31st July 2023, between 6.15pm and 7.00pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

