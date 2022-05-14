Two surfers were rescued after getting into difficulty off the coast of Co Donegal yesterday afternoon.

The volunteer crew of Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat was called into action just after 3.35pm yesterday to assist the two men who got into difficulty at Rossnowlagh Beach.

A number of 999 emergency calls were made to Malin Head Coast Guard from passersby who heard calls for help coming from the water.

The men were lifted from the water by the Sligo-based Rescue 118 helicopter which had been tasked to help and were brought back to land.

The men were attended to by members of the National Ambulance Service once they arrived back on land.

Helm of the Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat Elliot Kearns emphasised the importance of being aware of the sea and potential hazards.

“We would like to commend the Rescue 118 crew for their swift action in bringing the two men to safety. We would always advise water users to be aware of the sea conditions, particularly rip currents. If you find yourself caught in a rip, don’t try to swim against it, instead swim to the left or the right to get free of it”.

Sea safety advice, including what to do if you get caught in a rip current, is available on www.rnli.org



