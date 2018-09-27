Two suffer injuries following incident at industrial estate

Initial reports indicated that two employees at the sprawling Abtran complex in Mahon suffered burn-type injuries while working in a parcel handling area.

The employees reported severe skin irritation to their supervisor shortly before 12 noon today.

Both had been working in a mail and parcel handling area.

The two workers were given immediate medical treatment on site.

They were later taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for further precautionary treatment.

However, both staff members are understood to be fine and are not expected to be detained at hospital.

In a statement, Abtran said that its health and safety team immediately acted in full accordance with protocols.

Abtran immediately notified both the Health Service Executive (HSE) ambulance service and Cork Fire Brigade.

As a precautionary measure, the premises involved has been evacuated pending a full investigation into precisely what was involved in the incident.

Workers were directed to assemble in a car park area beside the main plant pending an inspection of the mail room area.

The complex on the Bessboro Road is now being checked by specialist Cork Fire Brigade hazardous materials teams to try to determine precisely what was involved.

The personnel checking the area where the skin irritation was first reported are equipped with full hazardous material protective clothing.

It is unclear whether the incident is linked to a chemical having accidentally been spilled on a parcel during the delivery process in Ireland or overseas or, more seriously, whether someone may have included an irritant in a package sent to Abtran.

