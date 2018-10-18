Gardaí are investigating after chocolates "laced with cannabis" were sent to a popular Dublin hotel.

Two staff members hospitalised after chocolates 'laced with cannabis' sent to Dublin hotel

Two staff members were hospitalised after the chocolates were sent to the White Sands hotel in Portmarnock on Monday evening at 6pm.

It is understood they were sent as part of a delivery and two staff members ate a number of chocolates, not knowing they contained cannabis.

They were then brought to hospital to receive medical treatment.

A garda spokeswoman said: "Gardaí in Malahide are investigating an incident that occurred on the 14th of October 2018 at a hotel in Portmarnock, Co. Dublin.

"Employees claim to have eaten chocolate and felt ill after consumption. Matter has been reported to Gardaí in Malahide and is under investigation."

Independent.ie contacted the White Sands hotel for comment but a staff member said they would not be commenting at this time.

The hotel is home to popular Dublin nightclub Tamangos.

