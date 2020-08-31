AT LEAST two sports clubs in the north county Dublin town of Skerries have closed their doors after cases of coronavirus were linked to the area.

It’s understood a number of people from the town who were in close contact in recent days have tested positive for the virus.

Concerns were also raised by a video circulated on social media in which a group of girls are seen talking about who may become infected by the virus. The tone of the video appears light-hearted, though it is unclear if it was a joke.

Martin Tully, club secretary of Skerries Town Football Club, told the Irish Independent that while no case has been found linked to the club, they have decided to close as a precaution.

“We had heard that there may have been some cases in the town and we decided it was better to be safe and made a call.

“We will find out what the situation is in the town, hopefully on Tuesday and then review it,” he said.

Likewise Skerries Harps GAA said, in a statement last night, a decision was made to close all activity until further notice.

“On Saturday afternoon the club became aware of a number of potential close contacts to a confirmed Covid-19 case in the town,” it said.

The club cancelled an adult camogie training session scheduled for Sunday morning and then cancelled all ladies football events after becoming aware of further close contacts.

Members met tonight virtually and decided to close all activity of the club pending Covid-19 test results in the town.

Local Green Party Councillor, Karen Power, said there was a reported increase in the number of cases in Skerries and urged people to take extra precautions in the coming days.

“I would also urge people to check in with people that are vulnerable.

“It’s also important to say that I’d urge caution in relation to inaccurate information on social media,” she said.

“There has been a lot of inaccurate information and a lot of rumours spread,” she said.

Ms Power praised the local sports clubs for taking precautionary decisions to close down.

“It shows how with fast acting, something like this can be nipped in the bud. They deserve to be commended,” she said.

